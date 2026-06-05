ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A principal in St. Augustine is currently on administrative leave for allegedly quoting a lyric from Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” in the school yearbook.

The lyric on the yearbook read: “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though!”

Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell said she never approved the line, but school officials were not convinced and placed her on leave.

“I did not put that quote in the yearbook, nor did I approve that quote to be in the yearbook,” said O’Connell.

The principal’s attorney said the school board is not allowing her to have a hearing about why she was suspended.

Now, Fetty Wap is showing his support for the principal by sending her flowers.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been created and so far, it has raised over $3,000 to cover legal expenses.

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