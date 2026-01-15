PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – South Florida restaurateur Louis Joseph Bossi, the namesake and partner of the Louie Bossi restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge following an argument with his wife, authorities said.

Bossi, 58, was taken into custody after deputies responded to a 911 call at the couple’s residence in Palm Beach County, at around 12:45 p.m., investigators said.

According to the arrest report, the charge stems from a verbal dispute that escalated into physical contact during an argument over prescription medication.

The victim told deputies that Bossi threw a water bottle at her, then grabbed her by the hair and pushed her against a wall, the report states.

Bossi’s wife told detectives that she put her hand out to keep her face from hitting the wall and that Bossi grabbed her wrist and attempted to force her out of the bedroom while yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” the report said.

Deputies reported observing bruising and scratches on the victim’s right wrist. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

Bossi told deputies the couple had a verbal dispute and claimed he placed his hands on his wife’s shoulders to stop her from approaching him, according to the report.

The suspect bonded out of jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.