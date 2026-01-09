VENICE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Venice charter captain and his wife got the surprise of a lifetime while filming dolphins when a great white shark surfaced right by their boat.

Yvette Clark, the captain’s wife, spotted the marine predator near a pod of dolphins on Wednesday.

“Oh my gosh, look at that great white,” she is heard saying in the video.

Clark later spoke about the rare sighting.

“I knew that there were a couple that had been pinged off of the coast, but running into a great white like that, and on the surface, and able to see it like that was just crazy,” she said.

While experts say sightings this close to the coast are rare, they’re not unusual this time of year.

Great whites migrate south, with more than 60% of the population heading to the Gulf.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.