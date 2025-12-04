ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters came together in the Florida Keys to raise their voices against what they described as aggressive immigration enforcement that’s sweeping the country, one day after the detainment of a woman by federal agents sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

7News cameras captured demonstrators, most of them concerned residents of the Upper Keys, as they held up signs in front of the Islamorada Public Library Branch, late Thursday morning.

The protest takes place after a woman who was driving through Key Largo when she was stopped by federal agents, violently pulled from her car and briefly detained.in front of Pink Plaza at Mile Marker 103.4, early Wednesday morning.

“It is outrageous,” said protester Dr. Susana May.

Cellphone video recorded by Miami Herald reporter David Goodhue captured the tense moments when federal agents, most of them with their faces covered, pulled the screaming woman out of her Toyota Corolla.

“I’m a U.S. citizen. Please help me!” the woman shouted as she was placed in handcuffs. “This is unfair. Why are you doing this to me?”

Goodhue spoke with 7News via video call hours later.

“It looked like [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol, with the local sheriff’s office doing some backup,” said Goodhue.

The protesters who came together in Islamorada said the incident left them with some concerning questions.

“Why did they pull her over? She wasn’t doing anything wrong. What made them pull her over?” said May.

Patty Simonetta, one of the protest’s organizers, also weighed in on the woman’s detainment.

“She was screaming for help. She was screaming that she’s an American citizen, and it didn’t seem to matter,” she said.

“This is America. It looked like the secret police in a Gestapo-like country,” said May.

Demonstrators on Thursday took their concerns to U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody’s office hours in Islamorada.

“This is not the America that we grew up in,” said a protester.

Responding to the incident, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement: “We see far too many disgusting, unwarranted acts of violence against victims who are clearly being racially profiled by ICE since Trump abandoned due process just to terrorize our communities. It’s a repulsive violation of rights, and it shows how badly we need to hold the Trump Administration and its federal agents accountable for physical abuse and violating the law instead of enforcing it.”

Speaking with 7News via video call, Goodhue described the traffic stop that he captured on video.

“I think they’re asking her for her ID. Didn’t appear like she had her identification on her, and then, after a while, things got rough, as you can see,” he said.

7News is independently working to obtain more information about the woman, the reason for her detainment and which agency detained her.

A spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called “to help keep the peace and keep traffic flowing.” They directed the rest of 7News’ questions to federal authorities.

“They pulled her out, cuffed her. She was screaming. At one point, she said she’s a U.S. citizen, and then they put her into one of their SUVs, and then about 10 minutes later, they let her go,” said Goodhue.

“We’re here for that woman, whoever she is and whatever she needs,” said Simonetta, “and we’re all here to speak out to Ashley Moody to say please, if you really care, help us, speak up, say something. This isn’t right.”

In a statement to 7News, CBP said:

“…During a traffic stop, a U.S. citizen, who was driving her illegal alien boyfriend’s car, refused to comply with repeated lawfully given orders by law enforcement to identify herself. She was removed from the vehicle and briefly held while her identity was confirmed, she was promptly released once her identity was confirmed…”

The Miami Herald reported similar enforcement has been happening in the same area where the woman was stopped over the past several weeks.

