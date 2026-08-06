(WSVN) - A private company is offering a new way to evacuate Florida hurricane zones, but at a hefty cost.

PriorityEvac flights will charge an annual membership fee of $1,250 per person that includes up to two flights per hurricane season.

The company will fly out of six Florida airports to Atlanta, Georgia.

Once in Atlanta, members will have to pay for their own hotels and return travel.

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