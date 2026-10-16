POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A retired Polk County K-9 is running and playing once again after receiving a prosthetic leg.

The K-9, named Ace, is adjusting smoothly to the new prosthetic leg, which was donated by prosthetics manufacturer Westcoast Brace & Limb.

Ace lost his leg back in August when he was shot by an armed suspect during a shootout with deputies.

Westcoast Brace & Limb staff expressed their excitement over helping Ace, even making custom shirts to support the K-9 during his recovery journey.

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