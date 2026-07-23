PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy had a career first near Tampa, and it involved a large scaly reptile.

The deputy, who’s originally from the Northeast, handled his first ever gator call on July 8.

Bodycam footage captured the whole encounter.

Supplied with a leash, tape and the help of neighbors, the deputy was able to move the gator to a safer spot.

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