PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy had a career first near Tampa, and it involved a large scaly reptile.

The deputy, who’s originally from the Northeast, handled his first ever gator call on July 8.

Bodycam footage captured the whole encounter.

Supplied with a leash, tape and the help of neighbors, the deputy was able to move the gator to a safer spot.

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