COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — First responders raced to rescue two people on board a small plane that plunged into the Florida Everglades, but only one victim would make it out alive.

Saturday’s dramatic rescue in the middle of the Everglades in Collier County got underway after boaters found the aircraft in the water.

“I’m out in the middle of Everglades National Park. There’s an airplane down here in the water. No survivors as of yet,” said a 911 caller.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from the boaters, who discovered the wreckage but didn’t see the crash.

“The tail’s underwater, it’s upside down,” said the caller

The seaplane was submerged upside down.

Deputies pulled 45-year-old Ryan Cody from the water and immediately began CPR, but there was no pulse.

“Can you see if there’s any survivor or anybody in there? Any people in there?” said a 911 operator.

The other person on board was the pilot, identified as 65-year-old William Goodrich from Naples, who was transported to the hospital.

Cody had worked as a business manager at a local parish for just three months.

Colleen Grady, the parish’s Director of Religious Education, said she had known Cody for five years.

“Having him around all day long has been just fun and joyful, you know, you look forward to him popping into your office and always a smile on his face, always talking about God and his spiritual life, about his family, about the kids,” she said.

The community held a vigil for Cody, Thursday night, where he was remembered for his generosity and kindness.

“He was always available for everybody, he always had a smile,” said a woman.

‘He thought of others before himself, for sure,” said another woman.

Loved ones said they will miss Cody dearly, but believe he’s in a better place now.

“I wish that more people were like Ryan. He’s a real example for the world,” said Grady.

The condition of the pilot or what went wrong are both unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

