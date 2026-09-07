KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West paid tribute to legendary singer Jimmy Buffett in a signature gathering for a Labor Day festival.

Thousands of devoted fans adorned in tropical shirts and parrot hats marched down Duval Street to honor the late singer.

The march is a signature part of “Just a Few Friends Key West,” a five-day festival that spans over Labor Day weekend to honor Buffett’s life and legacy.

“He is our heart, just like Key West is our soul. There’s different things that work out, and it just all comes together, and when you say Jimmy Buffett, I haven’t met a person that doesn’t just get a big grin, so I mean, that’s why we’re Key West, that’s why Jimmy Buffet was part of Key West,” said Paul Menta, a co-organizer of the event.

The festival concludes with a sunset concert at Sunset Pier.

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