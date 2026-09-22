MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 400-foot-long Cuban sandwich is breaking records.

Miami may have the most renowned Cuban sandwich, but Palm City in Martin County has claimed the title for the world’s longest.

The previous record of 365 feet was set in Tampa in 2024.

The sandwich was part of an event held earlier this month called “Bite Into History,” which aimed to raise awareness about food insecurity in the area and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, which is currently underway.

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