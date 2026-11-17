ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers were left frustrated and without their luggage in Orlando after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted their nationwide ground stop on Friday.

More than 100 bags were left at Orlando International Airport, with stranded travelers left to search for their lost luggage.

“We were told they should be here. Now we’re here [at] 10, 11, 12 o’clock trying to scramble because they can’t tell us anything about our luggage, what to do, what’s happening, what we can count on,” said traveler Joanne Kovach.

Department of Transportation officials said that people who are missing their luggage should contact their airline.

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