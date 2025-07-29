LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Neighbors in a Lake Worth Beach neighborhood are describing what they heard when a small plane crashed and collided with a moving vehicle on the ground.

According to the website FlightAware, the plane, an Orlican M8 Eagle, crashed roughly a minute after take off. Another flight tracking website showed the plane only reached 200 feet in altitude before hitting the ground less than 30 seconds later.

One resident sharing Ring camera video with 7News where the plane can be heard crashing down.

Area resident Jude Bingham described what she and many others heard.

“I heard a thud. I saw the pilot and the other person being lowered into the ambulance; one had a cut on his head, the other person was sitting there just fine,” said Bingham.

The pilot and passenger inside the small aircraft were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

But, officials said, they weren’t the only victims in the crash. The plane collided into a Toyota Camry that had five people inside.

Bingham said she spoke to the owner of that Camry who said his family is still rattled by what happened.

“I did talk to the person that owns the car; it was his family and he said they were just shaken up from whatever it was that landed on the car,” said Bingham.

The family of five inside, including four children, were struck by either the aircraft itself or debris as they happened to be driving by when the plane crashed.

Officials said the plane skimmed the top of the moving car before landing near the Lantana Airport.

All five of them were also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

A palm tree was also damaged by the plane, having some of the palm fronds ripped from the top as the plane came down.

“Palm tree clearly got its head chopped off, the sign, the street sign got grazed, it’s just amazing. Then the wood barrier got undone,” said a resident.

Residents remain shaken as crews for the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were seen picking up the remnants of the crumpled plane with a crane Tuesday afternoon.

“Wow, I can’t believe there isn’t any fatality, any serious injuries,” said Mary Adam de Villiers.

Tommy, another resident, told 7News he was riding his bicycle down the street just moments before the crash happened.

“I peddle through this every day,” said Tommy.

He said he’s worried another crash like this could happen again.

“It’s going to happen again, with the way the population is growing. Hope it don’t, but I mean, sometimes it’s inevitable,” said Tommy.

Several other residents who spoke with 7News shared Tommy’s concern and fear for their safety because of how low planes fly above their homes.

The plane debris was transported to a facility in Jacksonville as part of the investigation into what led to the crash.

