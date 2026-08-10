MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Marion County woman is recovering after an alligator attack caused her to lose her arm.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said that she was swimming in a river when she was bitten in the arm by an alligator.

Other swimmers brought her to safety, and she was then taken to the hospital, where her arm had to be amputated.

She is now home and in good spirits.

FWC crews were sent to capture the gator.

There have been three similar attacks reported in the central Florida area since June.

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