MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Marathon man is facing grand theft charges after investigators say he stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the retail store where he was employed, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Jonathan Josue Esperias Figueroa was arrested Wednesday after detectives linked him to the theft of fishing rods, reels, tackle, accessories, coolers and other merchandise from his workplace.

Officials said many of the items still had their price tags.

The investigation began earlier this month after a fishing rod and reel were reported missing from the store.

A search of Esperias Figueroa’s home turned up between $3,000 and $3,500 worth of store merchandise.

He admitted to stealing all of the items.

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