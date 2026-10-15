SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he shot his longtime friend in the heel during a dinner on the balcony of a Sunny Isles Beach condominium following an apparent disagreement.

Investigators said Joseph Christopher Mattina, 53, and the victim, who had been friends for approximately five years, were having dinner on the balcony when an argument apparently developed.

According to the arrest report, both had been drinking heavily before dinner and continued consuming wine during the meal.

The victim told detectives that Mattina became upset over something they had discussed before briefly going inside the apartment.

When Mattina returned to the balcony, the victim said he noticed an expression on his face that made him uneasy.

Moments later, a firearm discharged, grazing the victim’s right heel.

The victim told investigators he punched Mattina in the face before grabbing the firearm from the table and throwing it off the 19th-floor balcony toward the beach, fearing it could be used against him again.

He then called 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the victim at the scene.

Detectives later recovered the firearm on the beach directly in front of the building, along with a spent casing and part of a bullet from the balcony.

According to investigators, Mattina appeared impaired by alcohol at the time of the shooting. Detectives also found evidence consistent with the firearm having discharged from inside his shorts pocket.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Mattina faces one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

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