PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla (WSVN) — A mother is facing charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill two individuals linked to her son’s murder case, authorities said.

The entire ordeal started back in 2022 after 43-year-old Josefina Cardona-Cardona’s son, Manuel Marcos Cardona, fatally stabbed a man at a birthday party. He later plead guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 15-year sentence.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives, Cardona-Cardona was driven by revenge and offered $8,000 to someone she believed was a hitman to kill two witnesses who contributed to her son’s arrest. However, the hitman turned out to be an undercover sheriff’s agent, leading to her arrest before any harm could be done.

“These are obviously very serious and egregious charges,” said a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office. “The circumstances, had they been different and it was not reported and an undercover agent became involved, the likelihood is two people would’ve been dead.”

Cardona-Cardona was arrested and is currently behind bars, according to officials. The sheriff’s office also confirmed that she is in the country illegally and will face deportation proceedings after her case is concluded.

