MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two 4-week-old kittens are safe in the arms of a foster family after, authorities said, a woman buried several kittens alive in Hobe Sound because she believed they were demons.

Bodycam video showed Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies digging to rescue the kittens.

“Oh, they’re still alive,” a deputy said.

“They’re real living miracles,” said Jennifer Jagdeo, who is fostering the kittens.

Deputies found two kittens still alive and two kittens dead, with one still missing.

“As an animal lover, I think we all are shocked by it,” said Jagdeo.

“Why would they do this when they’re just so cute?” said Ryland Vick, Jagdeo’s son.

Jagdeo is a nurse, and she said caring comes second nature to her.

She said she and her family are regular animal fosters, so when the Humane Society of Treasure Coast reached out, they did not hesitate.

“For me, my focus has been them and healing them,” said Jagdeo.

The kittens, once lethargic, are quickly gaining strength as they recover.

“They’re walking around now. They wrestle with each other and play. They drink the bottle like it’s nobody’s business, and they’re just little joys,” said Jagdeo.

The Humane Society of Treasure Coast has recently faced major rescues, such as hoarding cases, they said.

“We hope that there’s an end to it, and it just doesn’t seem like there’s an end to it, and it’s sad. It’s heartbreaking, but we’re always here for the animals. We are always ready,” said Sarah Fisher, the Humane Society of Treasure Coast’s official spokesperson.

Deputies said the woman accused of burying the felines, identified as 37-year-old Alba Sanchez, is currently on an immigration hold.

For Kali and Amara, the focus is on healing and finding the families they deserve.

“My hope is that they find somebody that needs them as much as they need their human,” said Jagdeo.

The kittens will be up for adoption in four to six weeks, according to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.