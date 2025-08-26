KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old Key West woman has been charged with illegally harvesting queen conch, a protected species in Florida, wildlife officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Madison West was charged Friday with six counts of violating state law prohibiting the harvest, possession or transport of queen conch.

An FWC investigator began looking into the case in July after receiving a tip through the agency’s Wildlife Alert system.

The complaint alleged that photos of live queen conch aboard a vessel off Key West had been posted on social media.

After interviewing the boat’s owner, operator and West, investigators determined she harvested the conch and brought them aboard.

Florida law makes it illegal to harvest, kill, harm, or possess queen conch, even if they were taken elsewhere.

The presence of queen conch on a vessel in Florida waters while people are overboard is considered evidence of illegal harvest, according to FWC.

FWC urged the public to report marine life and wildlife violations to its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or online.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.