MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old Key West man was arrested Tuesday after Monroe County deputies said he repeatedly called 911 to threaten law enforcement officers and later fought with deputies in Marathon.

Corey Wade Dennis faces charges including threatening to kill law enforcement officers, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly intoxication and misuse of 911, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Dennis made multiple calls to Monroe County 911 Communications at about 4:46 p.m. from a gas station in Marathon, where he allegedly used profanity while complaining about law enforcement and threatened to kill officers.

Deputies said Dennis appeared intoxicated, had slurred speech and was carrying a large cup of alcohol.

Investigators said he punched and pushed deputies while attempting to flee on foot and kicked another deputy after being taken to the ground.

Authorities said Dennis continued resisting at Fishermen’s Hospital after he was medically cleared for jail and ultimately had to be placed in a restraint chair at the jail.

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