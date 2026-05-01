JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN)– Bodycam footage captured the moment some powerful words from a Jacksonville officer helped a young man in distress.

Officer Antonio Richardson could be seen trying to convince a young man to not take his own life as he considered jumping off a bridge in April.

“Whatever you’re going through man, you can get through it,” said Richardson on bodycam. “Can I at least have a prayer with you? You believe in prayer, I know that. Can I at least have a prayer with you? You mind if I just hold your hand and pray with you? You’re hurting, but if you jump you’re going to hurt other people and they’re going to be hurting just like you’re hurting now, the cycle of hurt got to stop.”

Over time, the officer’s words started to break through and the young man eventually took the officer’s hand stepping away from the edge.

“Just touch my hand man, I’m praying with you, come on man, come on please. There you go man. Come on man! Come on man!” said Richardson as he embraced the young man on bodycam.

The exchange serves as a reminder that if you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you want to reach out to the suicide and crisis hotline, that number is 988.

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