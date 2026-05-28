WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre citation situation unfolded in Palm Beach County after a woman was accused of doing something she told a deputy was physically impossible for her to do.

The unusual traffic stop in West Palm Beach went viral after a deputy told the woman he had seen her holding her phone while driving. A critical detail the deputy appeared to overlook was the woman’s missing right hand.

The driver, an adaptive athlete and social media influencer named Katie, pulled over only to find that a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy claimed he saw her holding a phone in her right hand.

“You drove past me holding your phone with your right hand, manipulating that phone,” the deputy said.

Katie immediately raised her right arm to show the deputy she couldn’t have possibly been doing that.

“I mean, I saw you with a phone,” the deputy told Katie.

“Obviously not,” Katie responded, laughing off the absurd claim.

Bodycam video of the traffic stop garnered millions of views online as many shared Katie’s disbelief at the accusation. Despite this, the deputy doesn’t back down.

“So you wanna just call this a day or…?” said Katie.

“I don’t want to call this a day. You had a hand up, manipulating a phone,” the deputy said.

“You just said my right hand,” said Katie.

“Well, I thought I saw your right hand,” said the deputy.

“So you didn’t,” said Katie.

The back-and-forth continued, with Katie adamant that she couldn’t have her phone in a hand she didn’t have, repeatedly showing the deputy her arm.

“I’m asking you now: did you or did you not have your phone in your hand?” the deputy asked.

“I did not,” said Katie.

“You did not have your phone in your hand?” the deputy repeated.

“I did not,” said Katie for a second time.

“Hand to God, you didn’t have a phone in your hand,” said the deputy.

“Hand to God,” said Katie, raising her right arm.

Despite her persistent efforts to show she did nothing wrong, court records show Katie was still issued a $116 citation for using her phone while driving.

She later posted on TikTok, confirming that the ticket was dismissed after going to court.

“You guys, I cannot make up the reason behind why it was dismissed. It says lacks evidence,” said Katie in the follow-up video. “Bro, we knew that already.”

Court records show the ticket was dismissed over the weekend at the deputy’s request.

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