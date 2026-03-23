ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in Central Florida have been forced out of their homes after cracks were found throughout an apartment building.

Crews broke down doors to rush everyone outside The Rialto, a five-story complex in southwest Orlando, Thursday morning. Now they have no idea when they’ll get back inside.

“They said it could be hours, and it could be never,” said a resident

That’s how long one woman said she was told it could be before she could go home.

She was able to leave her Orlando apartment on her own, but others weren’t as lucky.

“They had to break the door to get me out,” said Arlene Aguirre.

Following an inspection, the unstable building was evacuated.

Kelsey Morris was one of the hundreds forced out.

“”It was pretty jarring leaving. There definitely was some cracks,” she said.

Morris said she saw photos, like the ones shared by Orange County Fire Rescue, that showed cracks in other parts of the building.

“I definitely recognized that some of those were on the floor that I was living on and had noticed, but I guess at that time I didn’t really think much of it, and now, seeing it with the rest of the context we have, yeah, it’s a little frightening,” said Morris.

Ron Devlen, an engineer, voiced concerns when saw the cracks.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a settlement type of crack,” said Devlen. “In the picture at the moment, it’s a relatively tight crack, so it could potentially be the sign that something more serious is to come, so it’s certainly a warning sign. You don’t want to let that go.”

Devlen stressed this is an issue that can get worse quickly.

“I’m sure they were able to open their door the day before, or even hours before, so that makes it more serious. It’s an indication that this has developed pretty quickly,” said Devlen.

Other places in the area — including a fitness club, a spa and a FedEx Office — have also been closed.

Engineers have been on-site over the weekend and are evaluating conditions.

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