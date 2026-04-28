MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old Homestead, Fla. man was arrested Monday, for allegedly stealing a personal watercraft and fleeing from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

José Roberto Munoz Garcia faces charges following his apprehension on Grassy Key.

According to a sheriff’s office release, Garcia was charged with resisting arrest, providing a false name to law enforcement and grand theft of a vessel. The arrest came after the MCSO responded to a residence near Mile Marker 55 at approximately 9 p.m. regarding a suspicious man who arrived on the property via a personal watercraft. The man told a witness he had been on a tour and was lost before leaving on foot, a story the resident found suspicious.

Law enforcement located Garcia walking along U.S. 1 and he allegedly fled on foot into the mangroves but was found shortly thereafter.

According to MCSO, witness identified Garcia as the man who had been on a personal watercraft that arrived on their property. The personal watercraft was later confirmed to be stolen from a local rental business.

Garcia matched the description of a suspect involved in the theft of a side-by-side vehicle and two other personal watercrafts, as well as an attempted trailer theft according to the press release.

MCSO says Garcia has an extensive criminal history, including charges of burglary, grand theft and motor vehicle theft in surrounding counties. He was taken to jail.

Detectives are investigating and more charges may be pending in the case.

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