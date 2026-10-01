HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man is lucky to be alive after being run off the road in Hernando County.

Jack Reid said a pickup truck was tailing him and ended up clipping him, Saturday morning.

Reid said he veered into the next lane, and then his car flipped over several times.

Although he was in shock, Reid said, he was not hurt.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The driver has not been identified.

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