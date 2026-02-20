ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle is back in the wild weeks after a cold snap took a toll on Florida’s shy-shelled friends.

Groundhog was rescued in the Florida Keys during the historic cold snap earlier this month.

She was taken to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon for treatment for cold stunning. Now she’s made a full recovery and has returned to warm water in Islamorada.

Seven other turtles are still recovering from cold stunning at the hospital, but they should recover and return home soon.

