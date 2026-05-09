BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN)— A vessel traveling struck a woman who was diving near Big Pine Key on Friday, according to officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Jocelyn Brown from Key West, with a dive flag displayed when she was struck by the vessel.

Officials said that the occupants of the vessel recovered Brown from the water and transported her to shore, where she later died from her injuries.

An investigation by the FWC is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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