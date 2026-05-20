KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Key West Police Department 911 dispatcher was arrested on 18 charges related to child sexual abuse material, including counts involving content generated by artificial intelligence, state investigators announced.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Jacob Rookey of Cudjoe Key.

The suspect, 21, faces seven counts of promotion of animal sexual abuse material, three counts of promotion of AI-generated sexual images, three counts of possession of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, two counts of solicitation of child sexual abuse material and one count each of promotion, possession and electronic transmission of child sexual abuse material.

Rookey was employed as a 911 telecommunicator with the Key West Police Department at the time of the alleged offenses. His employment was terminated in January.

FDLE’s investigation began in September 2025 after agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, submitted by Snapchat, reporting that an account shared a video depicting child sexual abuse on the platform.

Further investigation identified Rookey as the account holder.

A forensic analysis of Rookey’s electronic device revealed multiple files of child sexual abuse material and bestiality. Investigators also found some images had been altered using AI without the consent of victims.

On May 14, FDLE agents, along with the FDLE Special Operations Team and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Rookey’s residence and seized numerous electronic devices. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

“Trading in material that involves the sexual exploitation of children and animals is what keeps the sick market for this material alive,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement released by FDLE. “We will seek the maximum punishment under the law for predators who perpetuate this abusive trade.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass added: “Preying on our community’s most innocent and vulnerable will never be okay in Florida. FDLE will investigate these vile crimes and work with Attorney General James Uthmeier’s statewide prosecutors to ensure you do not have the opportunity to victimize our children ever again.”

The investigation remains active.

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