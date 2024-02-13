A 66-year-old woman was attacked by a bull, but it was found to be a blessing in disguise when her hospitalization revealed a tumor in her lung.

On Nov. 10, 2023, Teal Mull noticed her son was being attacked by their bull, Berry, on their farm near Ocala, leading her to make a decision only a mother could make.

“When I walked outside I saw my son getting whammed by this bull,” she recalled.

When the 2,000-pound bovine knocked out her son, Mull tried to block the bull.

“I regret that but I [also] don’t regret it,” said Mull.

The cattle chased her in circles until it rammed and gored her, ultimately knocking her to the ground.

“I just kind of gave up the ghost. I was like, ‘OK, Lord. You know, I’m done here. I can’t hold out any longer,'” Mull recounted.

That’s when her brother-in- law raced over with a tractor, pushing the bull away.

“They are a lot stronger than you think they are, that’s for sure,” said Garth.

Mull was left with face and body bruises and a broken rib, but the scans taken the night of the attack revealed a tumor, which the doctor said was stage one lung cancer that had the potential to kill her within a year.

“I did love a good cigar. And I … My bad!” she said. “Look at this little sucker that they found at the same time. That right there is the tumor.”

Dr. Jonathan Daniel at Tampa General Hospital removed the tumor two weeks ago. On Monday, he gave her good news.

“The X-ray you just got looks great. All the things you are doing are perfect,” said Dr. Daniel.

“I’m alive and I’m gonna stay alive,” stated Mull proudly. “And, I just feel like I got another chance.”

The cancer has not spread, leaving Mull to speak out to remind smokers to get screened without waiting to be injured.

“One more, one more. It’s not going to hurt me. God will tell you when it’s enough,” she said.

Remarkably, Berry the bull saved Mull’s life, but when asked what she might say if she sees the male cow again, she said, “You stay over there. I’ll stay over here and we’ll be fine.”

Mull has promised to give up smoking. Doctors say those decisions often come too late, especially because lung cancer shows almost no symptoms in its early stages.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.