(WSVN) - When it comes to a teacher’s salary, the State of Florida ranks last in the nation, according to a new report.

The report published by the National Education Association shows the average salary for a teacher in the public school system was around $56,000 in 2025.

The national average was nearly $20,000 higher, sitting at approximately $74,400.

The report showed Florida also ranked 41st in the country in how much money was being invested on average per student.

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