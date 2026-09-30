MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida’s minimum wage officially rose to $15.00 per hour on Wednesday, completing a gradual statewide increase approved by voters.

The $15.00 per hour rate went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, and will remain effective through Dec. 31, 2027.

Florida voters established the wage policy by approving a constitutional amendment on Nov. 3, 2020.

The approved measure set a structured schedule to gradually increase the baseline wage each year until reaching the $15.00 per hour target in September 2026.

Starting in September 2027, state officials will resume adjusting the minimum wage annually based on inflation.

Those annual inflation adjustments will determine the new rates taking effect on Jan. 1 of each following year.

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