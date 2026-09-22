YULEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A so-called “LEGO bandit” was put behind bars following a wild pursuit in Northeast Florida.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies said pulled Ronald Tipton over while investigating a retail theft at a Target store along State Road 200 in Yulee, about a half-hour north of Jacksonville.

Authorities said the suspect took off in a U-Haul truck after the detective tried to stop him.

Investigators said a pursuit ensued, until deputies caught up with the suspect and pinned the truck against a tree.

Detectives said Tipton is tied to an organized retail theft ring and is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise, including high-end LEGO sets.

Authorities said Tipton is accused in three thefts that took place in Aug. 18, Aug. 26 and Sept. 12. He faces several charges, including aggravated fleeing and retail theft.