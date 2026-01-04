MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flights to and from the Caribbean were canceled due to the Federal Aviation Administration closing airspace in and around Venezuela after the capture of Nicolás Maduro Saturday.

Due to the closing of airspace, flights at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports were canceled Saturday.

Many travelers at Miami International Airport were left frustrated due to the cancellations.

“I have been here for hours and hours and hours. It’s a six-hour line to even get an answer; three different people are giving me the wrong answer,” said Terry, a passenger at MIA.

FLL also experienced delays, with some airlines waiving fees for passengers who had to reschedule due to the events in Venezuela.

The restrictions on airspace ended at midnight Sunday, reopening airspace for flights.

According to FlightAware, 107 flights were canceled Saturday at MIA due to the airspace restrictions over Venezuela and the southern Caribbean, which resulted in baggage delivery delays and rebooking congestion. There were 191 delays and nine cancellations at MIA, as well as 177 delays and 18 cancellations at FLL Sunday.

