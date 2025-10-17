Spooky season will be in full effect in Key West this weekend as costume designers and float creators are putting their finishing touches in preparation for the annual Fantasy Fest.

The legendary 10-day festival features themed events, bar appearances, and lively costumes.

The annual event allows residents and tourists to bring their creativity.

“We want people to feel free to explore their creative side and so having that outlet, having a theme to help guide you, but then making your own interpretation of that theme is what really resonates with me and what I love to see out on the streets,” said Fantasy Fest Event Liz Love.

The celebrations will conclude on Saturday, October 25.

