PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper is facing some serious charges after running into trouble with the law.

Following his Sept. 9 arrest, Alain Fernandez is accused of sending Flock camera data and other law enforcement information to friends through text and Snapchat.

This reportedly came to light following the arrest of an Alabama man who allegedly impersonated a police officer. The man’s phone had messages from Fernandez that contained confidential law enforcement information.

“When you log in that computer at the beginning of your shift, you’re adhering to a policy that says you’re not going to use it for anything,” said former Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Dilks.

Fernandez reportedly shared information with a dozen people. He was fired following his arrest and faces three felony charges.

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