MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge could soon rule on the future of the migrant detention center in the Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”,

That decision is expected to come in Thursday afternoon, as it is the day that the judge said that she will be announcing her decision on immigration facility.

Friends of The Everglades, The Center of Biological Diversity, Earth Justice, and the Miccosukee tribe are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop operations at “Alligator Alcatraz.”

They’re arguing that the national environmental policy act should apply to the facility, that law requiring a detailed environmental impact analysis for any proposed major federal action.

The group who are the plaintiffs in this suit, argue that none of that happened before this immigration detention center was built.

Attorneys representing Florida and the federal government, are arguing that the detention center, which was built very quickly in the summer, never had to follow those regulations because construction and operation of the facility are under state control.

On Aug. 13, the environmental groups put expert witnesses on the stand to speak on the detention centers possible impacts to the wetland ecosystem surrounding the site, as well as witnesses who had been there before and after “Alligator Alcatraz” was constructed, and they talked about the physical changes they had seen.

The judge has already put a temporary block on additional construction.

If the judge sides with the plaintiffs Thursday, and a preliminary injunction is put in place, the facility could face closure.

A ruling is expected to be made sometime on Thursday.

