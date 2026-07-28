PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A lost dog was found in Palm Beach County, with a little help of high tech.

Rescuers were able to locate Sadie using a drone to search from above.

The canine became lost after her owner got into a crash that sent her running scared.

Drones are commonly used by rescuers to find lost or missing people.

In this case, the technology helped Sadie reunite with her owner.

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