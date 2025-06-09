CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A drone caught footage of two large sharks swimming near Clearwater, Florida.

The images were captured right off a causeway in Saint Joseph Sound.

The person recording estimated the sharks to be about four to five feet long.

Additionally, the man said there were more predators in the water, as he claims to have see about 40 black tip sharks before the drone footage.

