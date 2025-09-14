ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WSVN) – Officials said a car went around a lowered railroad barrier, leading to a tragic collision with a train in Central Florida.

Friday’s split-second decision led to tragedy and a fireball on the tracks in Brevard County.

“I heard a loud explosion, seen a big cloud of black smoke, and then we seen the train pounding to a stop, and realized it was a car,” said witness Donnie Anderson.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said a fire truck was actually in front of the sedan that was struck.

Firefighters inside the truck watched as the motorist drove around the lowered arms and flashing lights.

Moments later, they watched as the car was hit by a Brightline train carrying 188 passengers.

“It sounded like a lightning bolt, basically hit somewhere near the office, and then I could hear the train screeching from trying to stop after the impact of hitting the car,” said business owner Ken Sebree.

The impact split the car in half. It went up in flames, killing the driver, who was the only person inside.

An aerial view of the aftermath captured of the intense damage, with debris scattered along the tracks.

Rockledge Police and Brevard County Fire Rescue units blocked off the area.

“That was one of the worst I have ever seen, and it made the whole house shake,” said witness Peter Bruno.

Witnesses say this intersection along U.S. 1 has seen its share of crashes involving trains.

“It’s very sad, very sad,” said Sebree. “Unfortunately it seems like it’s a common occurrence as of late, especially here in Brevard.”

A spokesperson for Brightline said drivers should never drive around the safety gates when they are lowered, and treat railroad signs as they would a stop sign or red light.

