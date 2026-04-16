KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a man whose remains were discovered in the Florida Keys nearly four decades ago, using advanced DNA and genetic genealogy methods to crack a case that had gone cold for years.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains belong to Alfonso James Spikes, 61, of Miami.

Spikes’ body was found May 4, 1988, off County Road 905 in north Key Largo. He was covered with trash, wrapped in three sheets and in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner ruled his cause and manner of death as undetermined, with probable homicide.

Investigators believe Spikes was last seen in April 1988 after leaving his Miami home to meet an unknown individual. How he ended up in Monroe County remains unclear.

A sample submitted to FDLE’s crime laboratories in December 2023 yielded no leads. Investigators turned to DNA sequencing, genetic genealogy and other advanced scientific methods in June 2025, and by March 2026, the results confirmed Spikes’ identity.

The investigation into his death remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO Major Crimes Detectives at 305-289-2410.

“Even when cases go cold, we remain committed to providing justice and solace to those affected,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

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