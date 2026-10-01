TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy in Tampa helped out a hawk that got itself stuck under a pool cover.

The bird managed to get trapped inside a screened-in pool on Monday.

Body camera video shows the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy approaching the hawk with a net and carefully catching it.

After walking out of the pool, the deputy tried to release the hawk into the nearby woods but the bird seemed too frightened to move.

Over some time, the deputy eventually managed to coax the hawk out before it took to the skies.

The deputy also managed to snap a quick picture of the hawk before it left.

The bird was not injured.

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