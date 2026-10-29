(WSVN) - A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy made a critical delivery after a driver crashed on the job.

A pizza delivery driver was on his way to drop off an order when he got involved in a car crash on Wednesday.

The responding deputy decided to lend a hand after hearing about the driver’s plight.

“Hey, I definitely appreciate it,” the customer told the deputy.

“Of course, buddy,” the deputy said.

“I was thinking what to do, so I was just standing there forever with the dog and stuff, but hey, I definitely appreciate it,” the customer said.

“Of course, buddy,” the deputy said.

The department later shared the interaction on Facebook, captioning it: “Cold pizza? Not on our watch!”

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