(WSVN) - A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy made a critical delivery after a driver crashed on the job.
A pizza delivery driver was on his way to drop off an order when he got involved in a car crash on Wednesday.
The responding deputy decided to lend a hand after hearing about the driver’s plight.
“Hey, I definitely appreciate it,” the customer told the deputy.
“Of course, buddy,” the deputy said.
“I was thinking what to do, so I was just standing there forever with the dog and stuff, but hey, I definitely appreciate it,” the customer said.
“Of course, buddy,” the deputy said.
The department later shared the interaction on Facebook, captioning it: “Cold pizza? Not on our watch!”
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