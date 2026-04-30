OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A black bear cub was rescued by Marion County Sherif’s Office deputies over the weekend.

Deputies said they found the furry critter in the middle of the road in the Ocala National Forest, and his mother was nowhere to be found.

That’s when deputies stepped in and called a rehabilitation center. THey named the bear Grape.

Grape is currently receiving the care he needs, and workers hope to release him back into the wild when he is older and healthier.

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