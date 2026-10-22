DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A spooky home in Delray Beach offers the local community some free Halloween fun.

Joshua Kreppel turned his front yard into a massive haunted maze, awaiting for anyone who dares to take part.

“I like watching people have, coming in the community, all being friends. I like seeing people in front of my house, shaking hands, hugging each other and being friendly and stuff,” said Kreppel. “There is not a person who did not go through that maze who did not get scared.”

Kreppel said he is not done yet. Next year he plans to create an even bigger attraction.

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