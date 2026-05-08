LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WSVN) — A busload of beagles arrived at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County, pushing the total to nearly 400 dogs rescued from a Wisconsin facility.

The shelter said it is at capacity, so it will run a Mother’s Day adoption special through the weekend.

Staffers are working to socialize, spay and neuter the canines before they go up for adoption.

That Wisconsin facility is accused of animal cruelty. Rescuers said more rescue dogs are expected to arrive once the current beagles are adopted.

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