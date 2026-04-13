COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire battle is ongoing in Collier County.

The fire sparked at the Picayune Strand State Forest, with smoke billowing along Alligator Alley, between mile markers 95 and 100, near the toll plaza.

Officials on Tuesday said the fire has spread across more than 1,650 acres and is currently about 40% contained.

There are no road closures, but some areas on the outskirts of the fire have been evacuated.

Many of those impacted by the fire are equestrians, who keep their horses in the area.

“Truly, I think in many ways, the fires are more devastating than the hurricanes,” said Patty Carnes, who evacuated her horse.

Janie Yag, the owner of Shore Acres Farm, said it’s critical for the community to support each other in protecting their animals.

“We have to all pull together and take care of those animals because they can’t take care of themselves,” said Yag.

A local area horse shelter welcomed some of them.

The couple who owns the stables estimates that at least four to five farms in the area are home to more than 70 horses that require temporary housing.

“The horse community all pulls together to get everyone safe and make sure everybody is in a safe place,” said Carnes.

“When tragedy strikes, you got to pull together,” said Mike Yag.

There is also a travel advisory along Interstate 75. Drivers are asked to slow down and use low beam headlights.

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