TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Tampa led a woman to crash her car into a school bus and lead deputies in a pursuit that ended with her in custody.

Body camera footage captured the interaction between Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and 54-year-old Tonnetta Evans.

“Just do me a favor, step out real quick,” said a deputy.

“Step out?” said Evans.

“Yes, ma’am,” said the deputy.

“For what?” said Evans.

“‘Cause I’m asking you to,” said the deputy.

“All right. It is a license,” said Evans.

It was at that moment when Evans attempted to flee, hitting the bus, which was carrying 41 middle school students. She then put her car in reverse and continued driving.

Deputies eventually caught up with Evans.

No children were hurt.

Following Evans’ arrest, deputies said they found a pipe bomb, meth and stolen credit cards inside her vehicle.

Evans is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery on an officer and hit-and-run involving a school bus.

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