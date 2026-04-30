TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hillsborough County deputy directed traffic and dealt with an alligator at the same time in the Tampa Bay area.

Body camera video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment the deputy and a licensed trapper moved the 7-foot reptile from busy North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the gator was secured and later safely relocated.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.