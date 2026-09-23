HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a driver when a frog jumped out of nowhere and into the car.

Bodycam footage showed the driver freaking out and the deputy asking her to step out of her vehicle so he could get the tiny amphibian out. Although it took a few tries, the deputy was successful.

Deputies did not specified whether they thought the scare was punishment enough or whether they also ticketed the driver.

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