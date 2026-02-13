JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera footage captured the moment a Florida police officer sprinted to save a woman from a burning car.

Officers in Jacksonville said the incident occurred on Sunday evening when an alleged thief drove away with a 1-year-old in the car.

When officers found the carjacked car, the suspect drove off and crashed into another vehicle, where an innocent woman was behind the wheel, causing her car to erupt in flames.

Officer Almin Residovic was on scene and quickly jumped into action, breaking the window of the woman’s car before opening the driver’s side door to find the driver.

“Hey, get out of here!” the officer yells at the unconscious woman.

Without hesitation, he grabbed the woman’s hand and pulled her out of the burning vehicle.

Once on the floor, he quickly put out small flames that had ignited on her hair before bringing her back to consciousness.

“You’re good, you’re good, you’re good,” he said. “Is there anybody else in the car? Anybody else in the car?”

As she doesn’t answer, Residovic opens the car door again and looks inside with his flashlight, but doesn’t find anybody.

He returns to the driver on the floor as she briefly loses consciousness but then regains it.

“Hey, hey, stay with me,” said Residovic.

“Okay,” said the woman.

“Stay with me! Is anyone else in the car?” said Residovic.

“No,” she said.

“Huh?” said Residovic.

“Just you in the car?” said Residovic.

“Yes,” said the woman.

“Is anyone else in the car? Listen to me,” said the officer.

Residovic, along with other officers, dragged the woman farther from the car, making sure she stayed safe as they feared it could explode.

Police said a 14-year-old was able to escape the burning car before officers arrived.

First responders provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived.

“Just hang out, OK? You’re OK,” Residovic tells the female driver.

While they waited for paramedics, Residovic tells a fellow officer about his experience.

“Bro, I got to her just in time,” he said.

“Damn,” said another officer.

“Literally, the last second I got to her,” said Residovic.

Officers say that while this rescue operation was underway, other detectives were safely removing the 1-year-old from the stolen vehicle.

The alleged carjacker was arrested and faces several felony charges.

The woman said she’s incredibly grateful to be alive and for the officer’s quick actions.

