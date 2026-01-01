BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A boat driver in Boynton Beach was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a crash. In footage taken by onlookers, the boat the man was driving can be seen spinning out of control moments before it crashed into a nearby bridge and dock, flinging himself, a woman and a dog from the vessel.

Michael Dority Gee is facing multiple charges, including a felony charge for leaving the scene of a crime that had caused injury.

“Yo, yo, yo, are you okay? Are you okay?” a man can be heard yelling to the boat as it spun out of control, as seen in Ring camera footage.

People eating at a restaurant by the Boynton Beach Inlet on Sunday evening were shocked as they saw the boat spin by, some taking video of the scene. One person can be heard saying that they believed the driver was unconscious.

Moments later, according to officials, the customers watched it slam right into Woolbright Bridge, then into a private dock.

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said two people on board the boat were thrown into the water. Crews airlifted the driver and passenger to Delray Medical Center. The female passenger sustained head and back injuries.

The crash was so loud it set off someone’s doorbell camera. A neighbor shared what she knows about that night.

“My parents said that they had just heard something like an explosion. It was very loud. It was alarming,” the woman said.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said Gee somehow managed to climb back onto the moving boat and drive away.

According to the FWC, two other boaters tried to catch him and eventually did when his boat started to sink near the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.

As investigators took him into custody, a dive team pulled the woman and dog from the water.

Gee remains in a West Palm Beach jail as of Thursday afternoon on the charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury and property damage.

